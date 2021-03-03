Insurer Beazley to appoint Adrian Cox CEO as Horton leaves for QBE

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Insurance company Beazley Plc BEZG.L has appointed Adrian Cox as chief executive, effective from April 1, to replace outgoing head Andrew Horton, it said on Wednesday in a statement.

Horton is leaving to become group chief executive officer of QBE Insurance Group in Australia.

Beazley continues to trade in line with board's expectations and expects double digit revenue growth in 2021, with a combined ratio in low nineties, the statement added.

Cox is currently Beazley's Chief Underwriting Officer.

