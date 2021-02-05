Insurer Beazley swings to loss on COVID-19 claims, confident on 2021

Insurer Beazley swung to a loss in 2020 as it racked up losses from coronavirus-related claims but said it was confident of returning to profitability in 2021.

Beazley also said a review of its realistic disaster scenarios was underway, looking at their "ongoing efficacy and ability to respond to new information or to an event that escalates beyond the initial assumptions built into the stress test."

