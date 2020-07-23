US Markets

Insurer Beazley swings to first-half loss as COVID-19 claims mount

British insurer Beazley Plc swung to a loss for the first half on Thursday as it set out tens of millions of pounds to pay coronavirus-related claims, while its investment returns also took a beating from the pandemic-driven market selloff.

Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, also abandoned its interim dividend as it posted a loss before tax of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with a pretax profit of $166.4 million a year earlier.

