Insurer Beazley sets aside $125 million for natural disaster claims

Corrects spelling of the company name in headline; adds dropped percentage symbol in the second paragraph

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Insurer Beazley BEZG.L has set aside $125 million to account for claims related to natural disasters, including Hurricane Ida and the European floods, the London-listed company said on Friday.

Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, said it now expects combined ratio - a key measure of an insurer's profitability - to be in the mid-90s for the year. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.