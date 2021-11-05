Insurer Beazley sets aside $125 million for natural disaster claims

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Insurer Beazley BEZG.L has set aside $125 million to account for claims related to natural disasters, including Hurricane Ida and the European floods, the London-listed company said on Friday.

Beazley, which provides casualty and property, cyber and political risk insurance, said it now expects combined ratio - a key measure of an insurer's profitability - to be in the mid-90s for the year. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

