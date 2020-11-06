Insurer Beazley flags underwriting loss, sees $80 mln catastrophe costs

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Beazley BEZG.L indicated on Friday that it would slip in to an underwriting loss for the year, as the specialist insurer set aside $80 million to pay out catastrophe claims and also reiterated its pandemic-related loss estimate.

The company, which in September doubled its claims estimate related to the coronavirus crisis to $340 million, said it expects a full-year combined ratio of around 110% versus the 100% it had forecast in July. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

