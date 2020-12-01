Insurer AXA warns of 2020 earnings hit but hopes new strategy will improve performance

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - AXA AXAF.PA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, warned on Tuesday of a hit to its 2020 results as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but hoped its new strategic plan would improve results further down the line.

AXA said it hoped to have underlying earnings per share on a compound annual growth rate between 2020-2023 of 3-7%, and an underlying return on equity between 13-15% over the same period.

"AXA’s earnings are expected to be materially adversely impacted in 2020 in the context of Covid-19, as previously communicated. At the same time, 2020 has shown the relevance of AXA’s strategic vision, its solidity, and the tremendous engagement of our people and partners," said CEO Thomas Buberl.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

