Insurer AXA warns of 2020 earnings hit but hopes new strategy will improve performance

AXA, Europe's second-biggest insurer, warned on Tuesday of a hit to its 2020 results as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but hoped its new strategic plan would improve results further down the line.

AXA said it hoped to have underlying earnings per share on a compound annual growth rate between 2020-2023 of 3-7%, and an underlying return on equity between 13-15% over the same period.

"AXA’s earnings are expected to be materially adversely impacted in 2020 in the context of Covid-19, as previously communicated. At the same time, 2020 has shown the relevance of AXA’s strategic vision, its solidity, and the tremendous engagement of our people and partners," said CEO Thomas Buberl.

