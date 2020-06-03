Insurer AXA to cut proposed dividend payout

French insurer AXA plans to cut its dividend to 0.73 euros per share from a planned payout of 1.43 euros, the firm said on Wednesday, in order to preserve cash amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AXA added that it could consider proposing an additional fourth-quarter shareholder payment, of up to 0.70 euros per share, if financial market conditions improved.

Last month, AXA said the coronavirus crisis would have a material impact on its 2020 earnings and it could face claims of about 500 million euros ($560 million) for event cancellations.

($1=0.8928 euros)

