Insurer AXA to buy Spanish peer GACM Espana for 310 million euros

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - AXA AXAF.PA, Europe's second-biggest insurer behind Germany's Allianz ALVG.DE, said it would boost its position in the Spanish market with the acquisition of Groupe Assurances du Credit Mutuel Espana for 310 million euros ($305.8 million).

Groupe Assurances du Credit Mutuel Espana (GACM Espana) is predominantly a property and casualty and health insurance provider in Spain.

"This transaction reflects our disciplined approach towards mergers and acquisitions in line with our strategy, enhancing our scale in one of our core European markets," said AXA deputy chief executive Frédéric de Courtois.

($1 = 1.0139 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

