Insurer AXA planning more financial aid for French firms

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Insurer AXA AXAF.PA is planning a further 500 million euros ($546 million) in aid for small-to-medium sized enterprises (SMEs), said AXA Chief Executive Thomas Buberl on Tuesday.

Buberl also told RTL radio that AXA hoped to reach a deal regarding a dispute with a French restaurant owner.

Last week, a Paris court ruled AXA must pay a restaurant owner two months' worth of coronavirus-related revenue losses, the restaurateur's lawyer said on Friday, potentially opening the door to a wave of similar litigation.

"I am very, very confident that we will find a solution," said Buberl.

($1 = 0.9161 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Mark Potter)

