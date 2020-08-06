Insurer AXA drops 2020 earnings guidance, will not make additional payout in 2020

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA AXAF.PA dropped its 2020 earnings target and added it would not make additional payouts to shareholders in the fourth quarter following a 40% decline in first-half net income.

AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Allianz ALVG.DE, said net profit fell to 1.43 billion euros ($1.70 billion) from 2.33 billion during the same period a year ago. AXA's overall revenues fell by 10% to 52.4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8418 euros)

(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.