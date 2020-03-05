Insurer Aviva posts record 3.2 bln stg operating profit

Adds detail

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L posted a 6% rise in 2019 operating profit to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.12 billion) on Thursday on strong overall business, though profits in its UK life business dipped.

Operating profit was forecast at 3.1 billion pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Britain's second-largest insurer, which has operations in Europe, Canada and Asia as well as Britain, saw increased business in both general and life insurance.

However, operating profit in the UK life business dipped to 1.86 billion pounds from 1.89 billion and combined operating ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability in general insurance, weakened slightly to 97.5% from 97.2%. A level below 100% indicates a profit.

"We will improve business performance and enhance returns through disciplined action on expenses and underwriting," said Maurice Tulloch, presenting his first set of annual results since become chief executive a year ago.

"My objective is to run Aviva better."

Aviva Investors, the firm's asset management unit, saw customer net inflows of 2.3 billion pounds but operating profit fell by a third to 96 million pounds.

The coronavirus epidemic "presents a new uncertainty in 2020", Tulloch said.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 30.9 pence per share, up 3% and in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7764 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

