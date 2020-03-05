Insurer Aviva posts record 3.2 bln stg operating profit

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Aviva AV.L posted 6% rise in 2019 operating profit to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.12 billion) on Thursday due to strength in its general and life insurance businesses.

Operating profit was forecast at 3.1 billion pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 30.9 pence per share, up 3% and in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7764 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 542 6320; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.