Insurer Aviva posts record 3.2 bln stg operating profit

Contributor
Carolyn Cohn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Aviva posted 6% rise in 2019 operating profit to 3.2 billion pounds ($4.12 billion) on Thursday due to strength in its general and life insurance businesses.

Operating profit was forecast at 3.1 billion pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 30.9 pence per share, up 3% and in line with forecasts.

($1 = 0.7764 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

