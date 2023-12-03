Insurer Aspen chooses New York over London for $4 bln IPO - FT

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance AHL_pc.N is targeting its $4 billion initial public offering next year in New York instead of London partly due to management concerns about valuations and more stringent listing requirements in Britain, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Aspen, owned by private equity group Apollo is being advised by Goldman Sachs, Citi and Jefferies on an IPO planned for the first half of next year, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Factors pushing the Bermuda-based company against London included a diminishing valuation premium over similar New York-listed insurers in recent years and other technical requirements in London, such as that the company would have had to have one year's worth of figures reaudited because of a change in auditor, the report said.

Greater liquidity in the U.S. was also "an important factor", it added.

Aspen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

