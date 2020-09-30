US Markets
Insurer Allstate to cut nearly 3,800 jobs

Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
U.S. insurer Allstate Corp said on Wednesday it would cut nearly 3,800 jobs across its claims, sales, service and support functions as part of a multi-year restructuring plan.

The firm said it expects to incur a pre-tax charge of $290 million as part of the restructuring, with $210 million to $220 million expected to be recognized in the third quarter.

