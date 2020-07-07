US Markets
Insurer Allstate to buy National General for about $4 bln

Shubham Kalia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Allstate Corp said on Tuesday it will buy National General Holdings Corp for about $4 billion in cash as the insurer looks to expand its market share in personal lines insurance business.

National General's shareholders will receive $32 per share in cash and closing dividends of $2.50 per share for each share held, representing a premium of about 69% to its Tuesday's close.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

