US Markets
AIG

Insurer AIG says BlackRock will manage part of life and retirement unit's assets

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Insurer American International Group Inc said BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, will manage $60 billion of its global investment portfolio and up to $90 billion of assets on behalf of its life and retirement business.

March 28 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc AIG.N said BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, will manage $60 billion of its global investment portfolio and up to $90 billion of assets on behalf of its life and retirement business.

BlackRock will manage certain liquid fixed income and private placement assets according to the deal, which comes less than a year after AIG announced plans to use an initial public offering (IPO) to sell part of its life and retirement business.

In July, AIG had sold a 9.9% equity stake in the unit, which sells insurance and annuities, to Blackstone Inc BX.N for $2.2 billion.

BlackRock's Aladdin platform will provide investment management technology for both AIG as well as the life and retirement unit, the insurer said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIG BLK BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular