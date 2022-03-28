Insurer AIG says BlackRock will manage part of life and retirement unit's assets

March 28 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc AIG.N said BlackRock Inc BLK.N, the world's largest asset manager, will manage $60 billion of its global investment portfolio and up to $90 billion of assets on behalf of its life and retirement business.

BlackRock will manage certain liquid fixed income and private placement assets according to the deal, which comes less than a year after AIG announced plans to use an initial public offering (IPO) to sell part of its life and retirement business.

In July, AIG had sold a 9.9% equity stake in the unit, which sells insurance and annuities, to Blackstone Inc BX.N for $2.2 billion.

BlackRock's Aladdin platform will provide investment management technology for both AIG as well as the life and retirement unit, the insurer said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

