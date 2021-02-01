US Markets
AIG

Insurer AIG pays $12 mln fine in NY pension transfer probe

Suzanne Barlyn Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

American International Group inc agreed on Monday to pay a $12 million civil fine to settle charges that it conducted insurance business in New York without a license.

The settlement is part of a probe by the New York State Department of Financial Services into an industry where life insurers take over corporate pension plans.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)

