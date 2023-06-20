Insurer AIG appoints Sabra Purtill as permanent CFO

Adds details from release in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 3

June 20 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer American International Group AIG.N on Tuesday said interim CFO Sabra Purtill has been appointed to the role on a permanent basis, effective immediately.

She will replace Shane Fitzsimons, who will step down from the role following a medical leave of absence since January.

Purtill had taken over the role after Mark Lyons, the first interim CFO picked to cover for Fitzsimons, was terminated on Jan. 30 for violating the company's confidentiality obligations.

Purtill has previously served as chief investment officer of life and health insurer Corebridge Financial CRBG.N, which was spun out of AIG as a publicly traded company last year.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Devika Syamnath)

