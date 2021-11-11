Insurer AIA's quarterly new business value jumps 4%

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Asia-focused insurer AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK posted a 4% jump in its third-quarter value of new business on Friday, as it continues to recover from the pandemic-led disruption to business in most of its main markets.

The Hong Kong-based insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $735 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $706 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.