Insurer AIA's qtrly new business value grows nearly 23%

HONG KONG/BANGALORE, April 27 (Reuters) - Insurer AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK reported an about 23% rise in first-quarter new business value on Thursday, as sales momentum across Asia, particularly in mainland China, bounced back after COVID-19 induced restrictions were removed since January.

The Asia-focussed insurer's new business value, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, jumped to $1,046 million in the January-March period, from $853 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

