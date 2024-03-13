Insurer AIA's new business value rises 33% in 2023

March 14 (Reuters) - AIA Group 1299.HK reported a 33% jump in its annual value of new business (VONB) on Thursday as the company benefited from a surge in demand for its insurance products.

On a constant exchange rate basis, the insurer's VONB, which gauges expected profits from new premiums and is a key barometer for future growth, rose to $4.03 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $3.09 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru, Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta in Bengaluru)

