News & Insights

Insurer AIA's new business value rises 33% in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2024 — 06:08 pm EDT

Written by Roshan Thomas, Roushni Nair, Selena Li for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - AIA Group 1299.HK reported a 33% jump in its annual value of new business (VONB) on Thursday as the company benefited from a surge in demand for its insurance products.

On a constant exchange rate basis, the insurer's VONB, which gauges expected profits from new premiums and is a key barometer for future growth, rose to $4.03 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $3.09 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas and Roushni Nair in Bengaluru, Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta in Bengaluru)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.