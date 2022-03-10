PRU

Insurer AIA's new business value rises 22%

Contributors
Selena Li Reuters
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AIA Group Ltd on Friday reported a 22% rise in new business value for 2021, driven by steady recovery across its main markets including Hong Kong and China, prompting the Asia-focused insurer to announce a $10 billion share buyback plan.

March 11 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK on Friday reported a 22% rise in new business value for 2021, driven by steady recovery across its main markets including Hong Kong and China, prompting the Asia-focused insurer to announce a $10 billion share buyback plan.

The insurer's value of new business, or VONB, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $3.37 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.77 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters