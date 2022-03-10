Insurer AIA's new business value rises 22%

March 11 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK on Friday reported a 22% rise in new business value for 2021, driven by steady recovery across its main markets including Hong Kong and China, prompting the Asia-focused insurer to announce a $10 billion share buyback plan.

The insurer's value of new business, or VONB, which measures expected profit from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $3.37 billion for the year ended Dec. 31, from $2.77 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

