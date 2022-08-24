Insurer AIA's new business value drops 13% in first half

AIA Group Ltd on Thursday posted a 13% drop in new business value in the first half of 2022, as COVID-19 lockdowns in the Asia-focused insurer's main markets of China and Hong Kong weighed down on insurance sales.

The insurer's new business value (NBV), which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, fell to $1.54 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

