Insurer AIA's new business value drops 13% in first half

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK on Thursday posted a 13% drop in new business value in the first half of 2022, as COVID-19 lockdowns in the Asia-focused insurer's main markets of China and Hong Kong weighed down on insurance sales.

The insurer's new business value (NBV), which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, fell to $1.54 billion from $1.81 billion last year.

