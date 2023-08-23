Insurer AIA posts 37% rise in first-half new business value

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK on Thursday reported a 37% rise in its first-half new business value on a strong rebound in sales momentum across key markets of Mainland China and Hong Kong as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $2.03 billion in the six months ended June 30, compared with $1.54 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

