Insurer AIA posts 37% rise in first-half new business value

August 23, 2023 — 06:06 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd 1299.HK on Thursday reported a 37% rise in its first-half new business value on a strong rebound in sales momentum across key markets of Mainland China and Hong Kong as pandemic-related restrictions were lifted.

The insurer's value of new business, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to $2.03 billion in the six months ended June 30, compared with $1.54 billion a year earlier.

