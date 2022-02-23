Insurer AIA Group sells Australian savings and investments business

Contributor
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Asia-focused insurer AIA Group said on Thursday it would sell its Australian savings and investments business to local life insurance firm Resolution Life Australasia, noting it is "non-core" to its strategy.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Asia-focused insurer AIA Group 1299.HK said on Thursday it would sell its Australian savings and investments business to local life insurance firm Resolution Life Australasia, noting it is "non-core" to its strategy.

AIA did not disclose a deal value for the sale, but said the business holds about A$8 billion ($5.77 billion) in funds under administration.

The Australian savings and investment business, which offers superannuation and retirement products, was acquired by AIA Australia from Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX in 2020.

Hong Kong-based AIA's largest market is mainland China, which along with Hong Kong accounts for about half of its business.

($1 = 1.3862 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More