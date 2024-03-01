News & Insights

Insurer Aegon posts capital generation above target, to propose CEO re-election

March 01, 2024 — 01:17 am EST

Written by Olivier Cherfan for Reuters

March 1 (Reuters) - Dutch insurance company Aegon AEGN.AS on Friday reported total operating capital generation of 1.28 billion euros ($1.38 billion) for 2023, above the guidance of 1.2 billion euros it had raised in November.

The insurer also said it would propose the re-election of its current CEO, Lard Friese, for another four years at its annual shareholders' meeting on June 12.

($1 = 0.9251 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

((olivier.Cherfan@thomsonreuters.com;))

