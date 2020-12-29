Insurer Admiral to sell Penguin Portals, Preminen comparison businesses

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

British insurer Admiral Group said on Tuesday London-based price comparison company RVU will buy its Penguin Portals and Preminen businesses that include online portal Confused.com in a deal valued at 508 million pounds ($685.50 million).

Dec 29 (Reuters) - British insurer Admiral Group ADML.L said on Tuesday London-based price comparison company RVU will buy its Penguin Portals and Preminen businesses that include online portal Confused.com in a deal valued at 508 million pounds ($685.50 million).

The deal, which is expected to slightly lower Admiral's future earnings, will result in proceeds of around 450 million pounds for the company.

($1 = 0.7411 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters