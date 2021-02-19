Pine Technology Acquisition, a blank check company formed by past and present AmTrust Financial executives and Stone Point Capital, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Aurora, OH-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Pine Technology Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Christopher Longo, the founder and CEO of tech-focused commercial insurance managing general agent and brokerage Novum and the former Chief Information and Operating Officer of AmTrust, and Chairman Adam Karkowsky, who currently serves as the President of AmTrust. The company plans to target the insurance-related technology sector (InsurTech) and also intends to focus more broadly on businesses that provide products and services in all sectors of the insurance industry, including carriers, managing general agents, claims administrators, and brokers, where technology can be utilized to enhance the underlying business.



Pine Technology Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PTOC.U. The company filed confidentially on January 19, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Insurance technology SPAC Pine Technology Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



