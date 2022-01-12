US Markets
HCI

Insurance tech firm TypTap delays U.S. IPO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

HCI Group Inc said on Wednesday it has indefinitely postponed the initial public offering (IPO) plans of its insurance unit, TypTap Insurance Group Inc, citing market conditions.

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HCI Group Inc said on Wednesday it has indefinitely postponed the initial public offering (IPO) plans of its insurance unit, TypTap Insurance Group Inc, citing market conditions. (Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: TYPTAP IPO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HCI TYTP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular