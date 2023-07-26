Insurance Stocks' Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 27: AJG, CINF & More

Improved pricing, strong retention, new business, favorable renewals, reinsurance agreements, compelling products and service portfolios, interest rate hikes and accelerated digitalization are expected to boost insurance stocks’ second-quarter results. Some of the insurers like Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW, AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF and First American Financial Corporation FAF are set to announce quarterly results on Jul 27. However, an active catastrophe-level is likely to have weighed on their performance.



Improved pricing, solid retention and exposure growth across business lines are likely to have aided premiums. An active catastrophe environment accelerated the policy renewal rate and led to better pricing in the first quarter. Per a report by MarketScout, the composite rate for the United States commercial property and casualty lines increased more than 5% in the to-be-reported quarter.



JP Morgan estimates insured losses from major natural catastrophes, driven by storms in the United States, to be less than $10 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Nonetheless, better pricing, reinsurance arrangements, portfolio repositioning, reinsurance covers, favorable reserve development and prudent underwriting are likely to drive an improvement in underwriting results.



With three rate hikes already in 2023, investment income is likely to have improved, as insurers are beneficiaries of a rising rate environment. The Fed expects to execute another interest rate hike at its next meeting.



A bigger investment asset base, higher reinvestment rate and alternative investments in private equity, hedge funds and real estate among others are expected to have aided net investment income in the second quarter.



Courtesy of their solid capital position, the insurers pursued strategic mergers and acquisitions, which are likely to have diversified their portfolios, sharpened their competitive edge and expanded their geographic footprint in the second quarter. They also enhanced shareholders' value via share buybacks and dividend increases.



The increased adoption of technologies is expected to have improved operational efficiency, enhanced cybersecurity, upgraded policy administration and claims systems and limited costs, thus aiding margins in the second quarter. These, in turn, are likely to have driven the profit levels of the insurance industry players.



Let’s see how the abovementioned five insurers are placed ahead of their second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 27.



Our proprietary model clearly indicates that a company needs to have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Arthur J. Gallagher’s second-quarter results are expected to reflect new business, strong retention and renewal premium increases across its business lines. Revenues associated with acquisitions and organic revenue growth, organic change in base commissions and fee revenues are likely to have favored commission and fee revenues. Net investment income in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from increases in interest income from higher interest rates earned on funds and fiduciary cash. Total expenses are likely to have increased mainly because of higher compensation, interest expenses, depreciation and change in estimated acquisition earnout payables. (Read more: What's in Store for Arthur J. Gallagher in Q2 Earnings?)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher’s second-quarter earnings per share of $1.87 indicates a 10% increase from the year-ago quarter reported figure. The company has an Earnings ESP of -1.38% and a Zacks Rank #2.



AJG’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 1.96%. This is depicted in the chart below:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. price-eps-surprise | Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Quote

Cincinnati Financial’s premiums are likely to have benefited from premium growth initiatives, a higher level of insured exposures and price increases and higher premiums from Cincinnati Re. Net investment income in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from strong cash flow from operating activities and higher dividend income and interest income owing to an improving interest rate environment. CINF is expected to have gained from better pricing and increased exposure, which are likely to have aided underwriting profitability. Total benefits and expenses are likely to have increased mainly due to higher insurance losses and contract holders' benefits, acquisition and insurance expenses, and interest expenses.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 72 cents, indicating a 10.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company has an Earnings ESP of -29.56% and a Zacks Rank #3. (Read more: What's in Store for Cincinnati Financial in Q2 Earnings?)



CINF’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four reported quarters and missed in the other two. The same is depicted in the chart below:

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

Willis Towers Watson’s second-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from improved performance at wealth businesses, career businesses, health and Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing businesses. The wealth businesses are likely to have gained from higher levels of project work across all regions, actuarial valuation activity, new administration clients in North America and client acquisitions. Growth in Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing is likely to have been driven by Medicare Advantage sales and its expanded client base, new projects and client activities in Europe and North America.



Expenses in the quarter to be reported are likely to have decreased because of lower depreciation and amortization. The downside is likely to have been partially offset by higher salaries and benefits, other operating expenses, restructuring costs and transaction and transformation costs. (Read more: What's in the Cards for Willis Towers in Q2 Earnings?)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.38, indicating a 2.5% increase from the year-ago quarter reported figure. The company has an Earnings ESP of -3.28% and a Zacks Rank #3.

WTW’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 1.24%. This is depicted in the chart below:

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote



AMERISAFE’s second-quarter results are expected to gain from enhanced agent relations that support its new business growth. Strong audit premiums amid a soft rate market are expected to drive premium revenues in the future. Net investment income is expected to gain from higher yields on fixed maturity securities and cash and cash equivalents. However, product concentration risks and elevated expenses level are likely to have affected its operations in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSF’s second-quarter 2023 earnings of 69 cents per share indicates a 1.4% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. AMERISAFE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and is Zacks #1 Ranked.



AMSF’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 24.03%. The same is depicted in the chart below:

AMERISAFE, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AMERISAFE, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AMERISAFE, Inc. Quote

First American Financial’s Title Insurance and Services business is expected to have gained momentum from improved agent premiums, higher direct premiums and escrow fees, increased domestic residential purchase, and commercial transactions. Higher operating revenues in the home warranty business and higher net realized investment gains in both the home warranty and property and casualty businesses are expected to have driven the Specialty Insurance business. A higher number of closed orders, increases in average revenue per order, solid performance of the commercial market, as well as improved direct premium and escrow fees from favorable refinance are likely to have led to revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First American Financial’s second-quarter earnings of 96 cents per share implies a decline of 51.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. First American Financial has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other quarter, the average being 6.20%. This is depicted in the chart below:

First American Financial Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

First American Financial Corporation price-eps-surprise | First American Financial Corporation Quote

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.