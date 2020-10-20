US Markets
GS

Insurance startup Root eyes $6.3 bln valuation in market debut

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Automobile insurance startup Root Inc said on Tuesday it plans to raise as much as $604.1 million in its initial public offering on the Nasdaq, the latest in a line of insurers looking to tap the current boom in U.S. capital markets

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Automobile insurance startup Root Inc said on Tuesday it plans to raise as much as $604.1 million in its initial public offering on the Nasdaq, the latest in a line of insurers looking to tap the current boom in U.S. capital markets

The firm, which provides insurance to customers through mobile applications, expects its initial offering of 24.2 million shares to be priced between $22 and $25 a share, and is looking at a top-end valuation of about $6.25 billion.

Sources had told Reuters earlier this year that Root was looking at a valuation of between $5 billion and $6 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing customers to buy financial products online, Root is among the several firms trying to tap the digital market.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS MS

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular