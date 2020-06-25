US Markets
Insurance startup Lemonade plans to raise $286 million in IPO

C Nivedita Reuters
Tech-driven insurance startup Lemonade Inc said on Thursday it was looking to raise up to $286 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

The company intends to sell 11 million shares in the IPO, and has set a target range of $23-$26 apiece, according to a regulatory filing.

The higher end of the range gives the firm a valuation of $1.43 billion.

