Insurance startup Lemonade plans to raise $286 million in IPO

June 25 (Reuters) - Tech-driven insurance startup Lemonade Inc said on Thursday it was looking to raise up to $286 million in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO).

The company intends to sell 11 million shares in the IPO, and has set a target range of $23-$26 apiece, according to a regulatory filing.

The higher end of the range gives the firm a valuation of $1.43 billion.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

