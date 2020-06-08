US Markets

Insurance startup Lemonade files to go public

Tech-driven insurance startup Lemonade Inc on Monday filed for its initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LMND", it said in a regulatory filing.

