Insurance software firm Duck Creek shares jump 55.5% in Nasdaq debut

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc soared 55.5% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, after the software company that serves the property and casualty insurance market raised $405 million in its upsized initial public offering (IPO).

The stock opened at $42 per share, up from the IPO price of $27 per share.

