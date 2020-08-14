Insurance software firm Duck Creek shares jump 55.5% in Nasdaq debut

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc DCT.O soared 55.5% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, after the software company that serves the property and casualty insurance market raised $405 million in its upsized initial public offering (IPO).

The stock opened at $42 per share, up from the IPO price of $27 per share.

