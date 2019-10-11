Insurance platform BRP Group sets terms for $246 million IPO

BRP Group, which provides insurance brokerage and risk management services, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.



The Tampa, FL-based company plans to raise $246 million by offering 16.4 million shares (up to 10% insider) at a price range of $14 to $16. At the midpoint of the proposed range, BRP Group would command a fully diluted market value of $894 million..



BRP Group was founded in 2011 and booked $102 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BRP. J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.