US Markets
AON

Insurance losses from U.S. West Coast wildfires to top $8 bln - Aon

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Insurance and reinsurance industry losses from wildfires across U.S. states, including California, Oregon and Colorado, were estimated to be more than $8 billion, according to a monthly report on global catastrophes by Aon Plc.

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance industry losses from wildfires across U.S. states, including California, Oregon and Colorado, were estimated to be more than $8 billion, according to a monthly report on global catastrophes by Aon Plc AON.N.

Economic losses from the fires could top $13 billion, the insurance broker said on Wednesday.

Wildfires have scorched through millions of acres in California this year, the worst fire season in state history, while crews have battled a string of wildfires in drought-stricken Colorado.

American International Group Inc AIG.N, one of the largest U.S. insurers, this month reported $790 million in quarterly catastrophe losses, before tax, hurt in part by wildfires in the U.S. West Coast.

(Reporting Niket Nishant by in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AON AIG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular