Insurance losses from U.S. West Coast wildfires to top $8 bln - Aon

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Insurance and reinsurance industry losses from wildfires across U.S. states, including California, Oregon and Colorado, were estimated to be more than $8 billion, according to a monthly report on global catastrophes by Aon Plc AON.N.

Economic losses from the fires could top $13 billion, the insurance broker said on Wednesday.

Wildfires have scorched through millions of acres in California this year, the worst fire season in state history, while crews have battled a string of wildfires in drought-stricken Colorado.

American International Group Inc AIG.N, one of the largest U.S. insurers, this month reported $790 million in quarterly catastrophe losses, before tax, hurt in part by wildfires in the U.S. West Coast.

(Reporting Niket Nishant by in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

