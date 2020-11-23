Insurance For Thanksgiving Fails

When it comes to home cooking fires, Thanksgiving can be a real turkey.

New data from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) shows that Thanksgiving Day ranked as the No. 1 day in the U.S. for home cooking fires reported to fire departments in 2018. The day before Thanksgiving and Christmas Day tied for No. 2.

On Thanksgiving Day in 2018, firefighters responded to an estimated 1,630 home cooking fires—250% above the year’s daily average of 470.

As you might expect, these holiday fires lead to unhappy faces at the dinner table—and a slew of homeowners insurance claims. Angi Orbann, vice president of personal insurance product management at Travelers, says the insurer’s average homeowners insurance claims spike about 7% over the Thanksgiving holiday period, with many of those claims related to kitchen fires.

Those claims can be costly. The average loss in a home cooking fire was $6,900 from 2014 through 2018, says the NFPA. In 2018, damage caused by fire and lightning caused 32.7% of homeowners insurance losses, according to the Insurance Information Institute, a trade group. That was the No. 2 cause of homeowners insurance losses, behind wind and hail (34.4%).

Worst Days for Cooking Fires

Insurance for Cooking Fires

Homeowners insurance will cover damage from fires. A standard policy will pay for fire damage to your house and belongings. If you have extensive fire damage and can’t live at home, don’t forget your policy’s “additional living expenses” coverage, also known as loss of use. This will pay for your extra costs while the home is being repaired, such as hotel bills.

Homeowners insurance won’t pay for damage caused by a fire that was intentionally set by a member of your household, but it will cover arson by someone else.

Cooking Turkey in a Deep Fryer?

The internet is full of videos of turkeys exploding in deep fryers.

Experts strongly recommend against deep-frying a turkey, as it’s a risky way to prepare a bird. From 2014 to 2018, deep fryers were responsible for the highest death rate for every 1,000 home cooking fires (5.4), the second highest average loss per home cooking fire ($27,200) and the fourth highest injury rate for every 1,000 home cooking fires (25.9), according to the NFPA.

As an alternative, the NFPA suggests buying a deep-fried turkey from places like grocery stores and restaurants.

Check Your Liability Coverage

Home insurance can also come to the rescue if there are Thanksgiving incidents involving guests in your home.

The personal liability portion of a homeowners insurance policy pays if guests are injured on your property. It also usually pays for damage or injuries that your pets cause to others. Most standard homeowners policies provide liability coverage up to $300,000 for property damage or injuries, but you can increase that coverage.

Your liability coverage can pay out for problems like these:

An accident related to alcohol that you’re serving

A visitor being injured in a slip, trip or fall

A guest being bitten by your dog

In addition, homeowners policies include a small amount of medical payments coverage, such as $1,000. This covers less-expensive guest injuries, no matter who may have been at fault. This coverage can pay out quickly than liability insurance because the insurer doesn’t have to determine whether you were negligent in some way. It could be used, for example, for a guest who goes to the hospital for food poisoning.

Tips for Avoiding Thanksgiving Dinner Disasters at Home

In addition to keeping the deep fryer put away, there are plenty of ways to duck home disasters during Thanksgiving. Here are 11 tips for preventing turkey trouble in the kitchen.

Keep your cooking area free of flammable materials like food wrappers, towels and oven mitts. If they’re too close to your stove, they could catch fire. Avoid wearing long sleeves and hanging fabrics that could come in contact with a source of heat. Don’t leave your kitchen when anything is being cooked on the stovetop. Stay at home while turkey and other items are being cooked in the oven, and regularly check those items. Be alert when you’re cooking. If you’re really sleepy or really tipsy, it’s smart not to be whipping up Thanksgiving dinner in the kitchen. “Cooking while overtired or under the influence is dangerous,” the NFPA warns. Keep children at least 3 feet away from the stove and other areas where hot food or drinks are being prepared or served. Set timers so you don’t forget to check on food. Test your smoke alarms to make sure they’re working. Never throw water on a grease fire that’s occurring in a pan on top of your stove. Instead, turn off the burner and cover the fire with a lid or larger pan to smother it. If a fire breaks out in your oven, turn off the heat and keep the door closed. If you’re not sure whether you can safely fight a kitchen fire that has started, leave your house and call 911.

“The pandemic may limit the number of people in homes this year, but there will still be lots of the usual cooking and distractions that contribute to a sharp increase in cooking fires on and around Thanksgiving. Being vigilant in the kitchen remains critical to ensuring a fire-safe holiday,” said Lorraine Carli, a spokesperson for the NFPA, in a news release.

