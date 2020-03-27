Insurance for pandemics needs state help - British trade body

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Business interruption insurance is not designed for pandemics, and if Britain wants businesses to have more cover in future for such events, this would require "significant state partnership", the Association of British Insurers said on Friday.

UK travel insurers will pay out a record 275 million pounds ($341.30 million) in coronavirus claims, the ABI added in response to a letter from Britain's Treasury Select Committee of lawmakers on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8057 pounds)

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Marc Jones)

