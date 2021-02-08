Insurance For A Valentine’s Day Engagement Ring

If love fuels the desire to pull out an engagement ring on Valentine’s Day and propose to your sweetie, have an insurance plan in place, too. It’s safe to say that you wouldn’t love it if something terrible happened to that ring before or after popping the question.

Not only would a lost or damaged ring possibly be more painful than being struck by Cupid’s arrow, but it also could be costly. In 2020, an engagement ring cost an average of $5,500, according to wedding website The Knot. A survey conducted in 2019 by insurance company Jewelers Mutual found that 28% of engagement rings were valued at more than $2,500.

Anecdotal evidence cited in a November report from De Beers Group, a diamond supplier, indicates that since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, some consumers are willing to spend money on engagement rings despite the economic downturn because they’re forking over less money for weddings and honeymoons.

Taking all of those factors into account, you should first check your homeowners insurance policy (or renters insurance) to ensure the new bling is properly covered, and then consider whether your current coverage is truly gem-worthy. A standard homeowners policy may not fully cover a lost, damaged or stolen ring.

“One of the questions you should ask is, ‘I’ve just spent X amount of money on this ring. Can I afford to replace or repair it?’” says Bryan Howard, director of product management and personal lines underwriting at Jewelers Mutual, a company specializing in jewelry insurance.

Does Your Homeowners Insurance Cover an Engagement Ring?

A typical homeowners policy covers jewelry, including an engagement ring, that is stolen or is destroyed in a disaster like a fire. However, an engagement ring typically falls under a $1,500 coverage limit for theft. You can pay extra to raise that limit—such as to $2,500 for each piece, and $5,000 for all jewelry—but even that may fall short of compensating for the full value of an engagement ring.

Howard cautions against assuming your homeowners policy will adequately cover an engagement ring. Contact your insurer to find out the details, he recommends.

Beyond boosting the coverage limit, you can purchase a “personal articles floater,” also known as scheduling personal property. The price of a floater exceeds the price of bumping up the coverage limit, but it also can offer a higher level of protection. That’s because a floater goes beyond the ordinary coverage limit under a homeowners policy. When scheduling an engagement ring, it’s itemized and appraised on the policy. A floater outlines what wouldn’t be covered, such as the engagement ring floating away in floodwaters.

A floater also offers better coverage than a regular homeowners policy because it covers an accidental loss, including an engagement ring that slides down the drain of the kitchen sink. It’s a serious consideration: In a 2019 Jewelers Mutual survey, 60% of respondents admitted they didn’t remove their engagement rings before washing their hands and 50% didn’t take them off before showering or sleeping.

Whether you’re relying on home insurance, a floater or special jewelry insurance, the ring insurance will travel with you—for example, if you take a honeymoon to Aruba.

Should You Buy Stand-Alone Jewelry Insurance?

If the engagement ring holds tremendous monetary and sentimental value, you may want to consider stand-alone jewelry insurance. One of these policies can cover an array of circumstances, like accidental loss, theft or mysterious disappearance of an engagement ring, and may come without a deductible.

Stand-alone jewelry insurance could even go as far as covering a lost or damaged diamond. Jewelers Mutual says coverage of an engagement ring valued at $5,500 would cost roughly $55 to $110 a year.

Many folks lack enough money to replace an engagement ring, says Howard, so it makes financial sense to pay perhaps less than $100 a year for a stand-alone policy to “have it covered and have peace of mind that it is protected versus hoping that you don’t lose it or hoping something doesn’t happen to it.”

“It’s a precious moment in life where someone has made a big investment in an engagement ring and they’re going to tell someone, ‘Hey, I want to spend my future with you,’” Howard says. “There’s an emotional attachment, there’s a financial attachment, and you want to make sure that you can protect that moment and that item as best you can.”

Starting a Collection?

While an engagement ring represents the start of a new chapter in life, Tannie Ng, senior art, jewelry and valuable collections underwriter at Chubb Personal Risk Services, notes that an engagement ring also can mark the start of a jewelry collection. Therefore, Ng advises looking into a jewelry policy that includes automatic protection for newly acquired pieces. For example, Chubb’s valuable articles policy offers automatic coverage for 90 days up to 25% of the limit for itemized jewelry.

“It’s a good idea to periodically have your engagement ring and other jewelry items reappraised and make sure your insurance is updated to reflect those values,” Ng suggests. “The price of diamonds and precious metals can increase or decrease over time, so updated valuations will ensure current values in your policy are reflected.”

