Oil
EQH

Insurance firm Equitable inks $12 bln reinsurance deal with Venerable

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Equitable Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with Venerable Holdings Inc to reinsure about $12 billion in annuities, which will help the insurance firm to return capital to its shareholders.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Equitable Holdings Inc EQH.N said on Tuesday it has entered into an agreement with Venerable Holdings Inc to reinsure about $12 billion in annuities, which will help the insurance firm to return capital to its shareholders.

Venerable, a privately held company, will reinsure legacy variable annuity policies sold between 2006 and 2008 under the deal, Equitable said in a press release .

The deal will generate about $1.2 billion in value for Equitable, which includes a capital release of $800 million.

The transaction will more than double Venerable's general account assets to $24 billion from $11 billion and result in its reinsured business growing to over $46 billion in separate account value, it said in a separate statement.

New York-based Equitable also said it is in discussions to acquire a 9.9% equity stake in Venerable's parent holding company, VA Capital Company LLC, including a board seat.

Equitable said it has decided to sell Corporate Solutions Life Reinsurance Company, its runoff variable annuity reinsurance entity, as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EQH

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    It’s Getting Tougher for OPEC+ to Cut Oil Output: Nomura

    Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive officer of the Middle East unit of Nomura Asset Management, talks about the OPEC+ alliance's oil-supply cuts. He speaks with Yousef Gamal El-Din on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East."

    Oct 14, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular