Insurance distributor BRP Group files for a $100 million IPO

BRP Group, which provides insurance distribution and risk management services, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Tampa, FL-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $102 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BRP. J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.