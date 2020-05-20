Insurance comparison firm SelectQuote prices IPO at above target -source

US Markets
U.S. insurance policy comparison website SelectQuote on Wednesday is set to sell shares in its initial public offering at $20, above its targeted range of $17 and $19 per share, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Some 28.5 million shares were sold in the IPO, the source said, a larger amount than the 25 million originally offered by the company and selling stockholders offering another 7 million shares in the IPO.

Overland Park, Kansas-based SelectQuote declined to comment.

