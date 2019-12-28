Insurance Company Travelers Had a Mediocre 2019. Next Year Could be the Same.

Yes, Travelers, the insurance company, is a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average—and it had a mediocre 2019. A look back at 2019, and what comes next.

With the year almost over, we’re taking a look at all 30 stocks in the Dow, starting with the worst performer—Walgreens Boots Alliance—and working our way up to the highest-flying stock in the benchmark—Apple. The ranking may shift before the close of 2019 trading, but the stories behind the stocks shouldn’t.

It may come as a surprise to find out that Travelers, the insurance company, is in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, despite being tiny by Dow standards. Its market cap is just $35.2 billion, the smallest in the Dow and the 180th largest in the S&P 500. But a Dow member it is, and it was the either the 12th worst- or the 19th best-performing stock in the blue-chip benchmark in 2019, depending on how you look at it.

Travelers (ticker: TRV), the lone property and casualty insurance company in the Dow, has gained 14% in 2019, lagging behind the Dow’s 23% rise. But that only tells half the story, because Travelers shot out of the gate in 2019, only to get clobbered in the latter-half of the year.

It was all rosy to start the year. A January earnings beat helped, as did the fact that the market was still rallying back from its December 2018 near-death experience. By July 15, Travelers stocks was up 29%, nearly double the S&P 500’s 16% rise.

It was all downhill from there. The stock was already well off its 2019 highs when it reported third-quarter earnings on Oct. 22. Despite reporting sales of $8.01 billion, beating forecasts for $7.37 billion, Travelers reported a profit of just $1.43 billion, well below analyst expectations for $2.35 billion. Travelers also offered disappointing guidance, implied that share repurchases would also decline, and took a bigger-than-expected reserve hit. The stock fell 8.3%, its largest one-day decline since December 2008.

So it is on to 2020—but don’t expect things to get too much better for Travelers. CFRA analyst Catherine Seifert cites “social inflation”—the rise in claims due to trends like an increasing willingness to sue, a willingness to find for the plaintiff in those lawsuits, and massive jury payouts—to weight on Travelers. “There are several factors driving this trend, including an erosion in tort-reform legislation, an increase in litigation funding, a growing anti-business sentiment and a desensitization toward large jury awards,” writes Seifert, who says Travelers is one of the most impacted by the trend.

That could mean Travelers experiences another year like 2019, and finish somewhere in the middle of the pack.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

