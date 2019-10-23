Insurance brokerage BRP Group prices IPO at $14 low end

BRP Group, a fast-growing insurance brokerage based in Florida, raised $230 million by offering 16.4 million shares at $14, the low end of the range of $14 to $16. At the offer price, BRP Group commands a fully diluted market value of $908 million.



The company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BRP. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

