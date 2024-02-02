News & Insights

Insurance broker Aon's fourth-quarter profit falls on higher expenses

February 02, 2024 — 07:18 am EST

Written by Arasu Kannagi Basil for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Aon AON.N reported a 24% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, hurt by restructuring costs and a legal settlement charge.

The company initiated a restructuring program last year to streamline and simplify its operations through technology investments, job cuts and a leaner real estate footprint.

Restructuring expenses were $129 million for the quarter. It also recorded a $197-million charge related to actual or anticipated legal settlement costs.

Total operating expenses surged 23%, to $2.60 billion in the quarter, compared to the previous year.

Aon's net income attributable to shareholders fell to $498 million, or $2.47 per share, for the three months ending Dec. 31, from $657 million, or $3.14 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 8%, to $3.38 billion in the quarter, compared to last year.

In December, the company said it would buy privately held insurance broker NFP in a $13.4-billion deal, in order to expand to mid-market retail broking.

