US Markets

Insurance broker Aon to buy Willis

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fred Prouser

U.S.-listed insurance broker Aon Plc said on Monday it would buy Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock deal, giving the combined company an equity value of about $80 billion. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty) ((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;)) nL4N2B23EP

Corrects to say Aon is U.S.-listed, not U.S.-based

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed insurance broker Aon Plc AON.N said on Monday it would buy Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O in an all-stock deal, giving the combined company an equity value of about $80 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular