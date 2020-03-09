Insurance broker Aon to buy Willis

Corrects to say Aon is U.S.-listed, not U.S.-based

March 9 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed insurance broker Aon Plc AON.N said on Monday it would buy Willis Towers Watson WLTW.O in an all-stock deal, giving the combined company an equity value of about $80 billion.

