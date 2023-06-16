News & Insights

Insurance broker Acrisure prepares for 2024 IPO at over $20 bln valuation - source

June 16, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by David French, Mehnaz Yasmin, Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Acrisure has begun interviewing banks for an initial public offering next year which could fetch it a valuation of over $20 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The Michigan-based company was valued at $23 billion after a private funding round last year.

Adding to the thaw in IPO markets, Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group CAVA.N surged 89% when it debuted on Thursday and grabbed a valuation of $4.7 billion.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N consumer health business, Kenvue KVUE.N, completed the largest IPO since Rivian Automotive's RIVN.O listing in 2021.

Acrisure did not respond to a request for comment. The source requested anonymity because discussions are private.

No final decisions on the timeline or size of the offering have been taken and the company could also choose to stay private, the source added.

Acrisure offers financial, cyber as well as asset and wealth management services.

The company's planned IPO was earlier reported by Bloomberg News.

(Reporting by David French in New York and Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

