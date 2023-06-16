News & Insights

US Markets
CAVA

Insurance broker Acrisure eyes over $20 billion valuation in 2024 IPO - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 16, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

June 16 (Reuters) - Insurance broker Acrisure LLC aims to be valued at over $20 billon and is interviewing banks to go public next year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The Michigan-based company offers financial, cyber as well as asset and wealth management services to its customers in insurance, reinsurance and real estate services and was valued at $23 billion last year.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on the size or timing of an IPO have been taken, the report said, adding that Acrisure could also opt to stay private.

Acrisure did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Public capital markets are seeing a resumption in IPOs in the United States after a year-long standstill, as worries of a recession wane and investors warm up to riskier bets.

Adding to the thaw in IPO markets, Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group CAVA.N surged 89% when it debuted on Thursday and grabbed a valuation of $4.7 billion.

Last month, Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N consumer health business, Kenvue KVUE.N, completed the largest IPO since Rivian Automotive's RIVN.O listing in 2021.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA
JNJ
KVUE
RIVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.