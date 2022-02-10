Insurance Australia posts 62% drop in first-half cash earnings as natural hazard claims surge

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group IAG.AX said on Friday higher claims tied to natural disasters, including severe storms and hail in October, led to a 62% drop in its half-year cash earnings.

Adverse weather conditions in Australia have triggered a wave of claims, prompting many insurers to bump up their cost forecasts to cover natural perils claims for the full year.

Earlier this week, Suncorp SUN.AX reported a 29% drop in first-half cash earnings.

IAG said costs related to net natural perils claims were A$681 million ($487.94 million) for the half year, nearly A$299 million above the allowance it had set aside for the period.

Australia's top general insurer posted cash earnings of A$176 million for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$462 million a year ago. The figure beat a Citi estimate of A$129 million.

($1 = 1.3957 Australian dollars)

