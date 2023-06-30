News & Insights

Markets
IAG

Insurance Australia Group unit fined A$40 mln over pricing discount failures

June 30, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

Refiles to add media packaging code

June 30 (Reuters) - A unit of Insurance Australia Group Ltd IAG.AX has been fined A$40 million ($26.51 million) by the federal court for failing to deliver discount promises made to customers who held National Roads and Motorists' Association (NRMA) branded insurance policies, Australia's corporate regulator said on Friday.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IAG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.