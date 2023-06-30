Insurance Australia Group unit fined A$40 mln over pricing discount failures

Refiles to add media packaging code

June 30 (Reuters) - A unit of Insurance Australia Group Ltd IAG.AX has been fined A$40 million ($26.51 million) by the federal court for failing to deliver discount promises made to customers who held National Roads and Motorists' Association (NRMA) branded insurance policies, Australia's corporate regulator said on Friday.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

